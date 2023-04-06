FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It is sentencing day for three men who were convicted in the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were convicted of first-degree murder back in March.

All three were sentenced to life in prison.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was murdered in 2018 at Riva Motorsports in Deerfield when the three men robbed and stole $53,000 from him.

Onfroy was 23 years old.

During their trial, prosecutors showed jurors photos and video of the three posing with wads of cash.

The jury deliberated for more than a week before they handed out the guilty verdicts.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.