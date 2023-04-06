FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was sentencing day for three men who were convicted in the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were convicted of first-degree murder back in March.

“And one day, they’ll come and open up that cell in the morning, and you’ll have passed on, and only on that day will you have served your sentence,” said a judge. “You may have not brandished the firearm or fired the fatal shots, you are as guilty as they are,” the judge said.

All three were sentenced to life in prison.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was murdered in 2018 at Riva Motorsports in Deerfield when the three men robbed and stole $53,000 from him.

Onfroy was 23 years old.

His family addressed his killers in the courtroom.

“Whatever time you are given, and whichever hole you are sent, I hope it is hell and you rot there,” a family member said.

During their trial, prosecutors showed jurors photos and video of the three posing with wads of cash.

The jury deliberated for more than a week before they handed out the guilty verdicts.

