3 men burglarize vehicle outside YouFit in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are looking for three suspects who burglarized a vehicle outside of a YouFit.
The burglary happened at the YouFit located at 10840 Pines Blvd., between 11:20 and 11:31 p.m., on Tuesday, July 23.
According to police, shortly after the burglary, the suspects went to a 7-Eleven in Miramar and made fraudulent purchases using the victim’s credit card.
If you have any information on the burglary or recognize the suspects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
