3 men burglarize vehicle outside YouFit in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are looking for three suspects who burglarized a vehicle outside of a YouFit.

The burglary happened at the YouFit located at 10840 Pines Blvd., between 11:20 and 11:31 p.m., on Tuesday, July 23.

According to police, shortly after the burglary, the suspects went to a 7-Eleven in Miramar and made fraudulent purchases using the victim’s credit card.

NEED TO ID: Can you identify these three suspects? They burglarized a vehicle outside of YouFit (10840 Pines Blvd) and used the victim's stolen bank card to make fraudulent purchases at a 7-11 in Miramar. Contact the PPPD at 954-435-6563 or @crimestoppers2 with any information. pic.twitter.com/4FHKRWE6TR — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 8, 2019

If you have any information on the burglary or recognize the suspects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

