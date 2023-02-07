FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, the trial is set to begin for three men accused of taking part in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion.

Attorneys have spent the past two weeks picking a panel of jurors who will hear the case against Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright.

A fourth man pled guilty in August and is set to testify against the others during the trial.

The trial is expected to last two months.

