FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, the trial is set to begin for three men accused of taking part in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion.

Attorneys have spent the past two weeks picking a panel of jurors who will hear the case against Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright.

The three men are to face life sentences if they are convicted of the murder of the up-and-coming rapper whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy.

The rapper left Rive Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale when an SUV swerved in front of his BMW on June 18, 2018. That was when two masked gunmen exited the SUV and confronted XXXTentacion at the driver-side window.

One gunman shot him and took off with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 in cash.

The 20-year-old rapper died at the hospital shortly after.

Around noon, opening statements began.

A fourth man pled guilty in August and is set to testify against the others during the trial.

The trial is expected to last until mid-March.

