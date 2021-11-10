COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Some generous donations will help three South Florida military veterans in a big way.

Progressive Insurance has partnered with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to host the ninth annual Keys to Progress in Coconut Creek.

The three veterans from Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday received brand-new cars.

The vehicles will help them significantly in getting them to medical appointments and granting them access to other essential services.

One of the vets, Lucy Grullon, expressed her gratitude for the generous gift.

“This is a life-changing opportunity for me and for my family that helps me to get back on my feet,” she said, “so I feel more than grateful.”

More than 45 veterans across the country also received new cars on Tuesday.

Since the giveaway began, Progressive has donated more than 800 vehicles.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.