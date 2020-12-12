3 killed in shooting at Tamarac home; 3 children found at scene OK

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Tamarac that left two women and one man dead, at a home where three children were found unhurt.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a shooting along Northwest 83rd Street, near 98th Avenue, just after 7:15 a.m., Saturday.

Responding deputies set up a perimeter and made contact with the caller. Deputies them identified a bedroom where the children, ages 4, 8 and 11, were located and assisted out of a window.

A SWAT team went into the residence and found the a man and a woman dead and another woman badly injured.

The third victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

A man who said he is the best friend of the male victim said he is shocked by the tragedy.

“I can’t believe that he is gone. He is such a good guy, good guy, good guy,” he said.

Detectives said the victims were a married couple and the wife’s mother. They do not believe there is a subject on the loose.

After checking for any injuries, officials took the children to a safe location. They have met with victim advocates and treatment specialists.

As of Saturday night, the scene remained active. Officials have not identified the victims, as they continue to investigate.

