DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed in an overnight crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for hours, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said a blue BMW AG was traveling eastbound on I-595 just west of I-95 when the driver, a 63-year-old man, failed to observe a Hyundai Accent traveling at a slower rate. This caused the front of the BMW to collide with the Hyundai.

Davie Fire Rescue crews were seen working to extricate the victims from the Hyundai.

Detectives said the 27-year-old driver who was driving the Hyundai and a 24-year-old woman who was a passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue crews transported another passenger, a 19-year-old woman, to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at around 5 a.m.

The roadway reopened to traffic at around 10:20 a.m.

Detectives continue to investigate the crash.

