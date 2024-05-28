PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous holiday joyride for a group of kids.

Three riders were hurt and hospitalized, one with serious injuries, when the golf cart they were on tipped over.

It happened around noon on West Hillsboro Boulevard near State Road 7 in Parkland.

It is unclear how this happened but police say there were no other cars involved.

No word on the kid’s current condition.

