LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three juveniles to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics have transported all three victims to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

