3 juveniles hospitalized after SUV slams into Hallandale Beach restaurant

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three juveniles to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a crash in Hallandale Beach that landed them in police custody.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, the driver of an SUV was speeding when they lost control and slammed into the restaurant A Touch of Cuba in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, early Saturday morning.

Paramedics transported the juveniles to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for treatment. They were later taken into custody.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time. The building has since been boarded up.

