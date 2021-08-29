WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured overnight after bullets rang out in West Park.

One of the victims is a juvenile.

Officials said that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in front of a gentleman’s club located on Southwest 58th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

They say the two men and juvenile who were shot received injuries that were not life-threatening.

They are still investigating what lead to the shooting.

