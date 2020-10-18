3 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale bus terminal; gunman at large

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting at the Broward County Transit Central Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale sent three people to the hospital and has launched a search for the gunman responsible.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting at the terminal, just after 2 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said an altercation between two men escalated until one of them pulled out and discharged a firearm moments after a bus had pulled in and people were getting off, striking the victim multiple times.

Police said two innocent bystanders who were waiting at the terminal were also struck.

The victim who was initially shot was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The bystanders were also taken to BHMC are expected to be OK.

Police have not provided a description of the shooter, as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this shooter or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.