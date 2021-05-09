3 injured after shooting at Miramar house party

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting at a house party in Miramar left multiple people seriously hurt.

Miramar Police said it all started when an argument got out of hand.

That’s when one woman left, came back with two men and bullets started flying.

“I was there at the party. Everybody was giving each other a hug to go home and when we looked around we just heard shots firing everywhere, so we had to fall to the ground and run and crawl,” said witness Stephanie Roper. “And it’s crazy when you can’t live in peace and it’s supposed to be a gated community.”

Three people were shot, including a 14-year-old girl who was shot in both legs.

Police did recover a gun on the scene, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.