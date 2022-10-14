MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash that involved three different vehicles injured three people.

The incident happened near Northwest 213th Street and 37th Avenue where a tow truck was seen mounting two demolished vehicles, Friday afternoon.

Another vehicle was seen in ruins as only the front of a white car was left behind.

7SkyForce captured video of firefighters extinguishing the flames of that same white car.

Police said the collision happened early in the day on the southbound lanes of 37th Avenue; they blocked off a section of the street to clean up the mess.

Clara Johnson, who lived nearby, said she heard a loud sound before she went outside to see the cars on fire. That was when she decided to help.

“I was sitting in my house and I heard a ‘Boom!’ I ran out real fast. When I opened the door, the cars were slammed altogether” said Johnson. “Fire came from everywhere and they guys were hollering so I already got the water hose. I gave them the water hose, so I ran back and got the fire extinguisher to help the guy get out of the fire.”

Sylvia Gilbert also witnessed the incident.

“The young man whose car disintegrated was on fire,” said Gilbert. “She [Johnson] had a fire extinguisher to try to put the fire out and then they started pulling the car. I saw two other young men drag the other people out when I came up on the scene.”

Gilbert said she also saw crews working on a man who she believed went into cardiac arrest.

