WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A major drug bust in West Park ends with three people in custody.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies raided a home, which they say, is linked to violent crime and threats against law enforcement.

According to officials, they found more than 1,000 grams of weed, over $5,000 in cash and seven guns.

Deputies also towed four cars off the property.

All three suspects now face serious charges.

