FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are in custody after a police pursuit escalated into the subjects firing shots at officers.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the area of Lauderdale Manors on Northwest 15th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, the subjects fired shots at officers after a brief pursuit. The officers weren’t hurt and did not fire back.

The subjects got back inside their car and the pursuit continued until the subjects stopped in the 1600 block of Sunrise Boulevard and bailed out of the car.

Officers were able to apprehend the three subjects involved.

Detectives said more subjects are involved but they are still searching for them.

Meantime, during the pursuit, a police vehicle crashed into a civilian car in Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest Ninth Avenue. Two officers were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution and are expected to be OK.

Due to the circumstances, westbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard is closed between the 1500 and 1600 blocks. Officials are diverting drivers in the area through back roads.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the incident.

