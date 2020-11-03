3 in custody after police chase in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained three subjects after a chase in Hollywood.

Officers from Miami-Dade and Broward County started their pursuit of the subjects in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m. where the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended in a residential area of Raleigh Street.

One bailed out but after a brief search was detained.

Now all three are currently in custody. The reason behind the pursuit remains unknown.

