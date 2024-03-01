WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken three people into custody after, they said, a high-speed pursuit of a stolen car ended in West Park.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to a “be on the lookout” that was posted on Friday of a silver Hyundai Elantra.

The sedan was reportedly stolen from Cape Coral.

Officers spotted the vehicle in Fort Lauderdale and sent a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter to follow the vehicle until they were able to arrive to the area.

After a brief pursuit eastbound near Southwest 25th Street and 38th Avenue, police conducted two PIT maneuvers, resulting in the car slowing down before hitting a tree.

One male and two females got out of the vehicle with their hands in the air as police swarmed the area.

Officers took the trio into custody after they cleared the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

