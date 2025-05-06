FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer occurred in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened near Northwest Sixth Street and Seventh Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing the Fort Lauderdale Police cruiser being up-righted after it ended up on its side.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the two other drivers suffered minor injuries. Rescue crews treated the officer on the scene.

The crash appears to be related to suspects in another vehicle who had stolen keys who were stopped further north at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard.

Officers blocked off traffic at that intersection where one car was seen with its doors open.

Detectives said one suspect is in custody. Two other people are believed to have bailed out of that vehicle and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office sent a helicopter to conduct a search of the surrounding area for those subjects.

The officer involved in the crash is believed to be OK.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.