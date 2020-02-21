3 hurt, 1 arrested after DUI stop in Fort Lauderdale leads to police-involved crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police stop in Fort Lauderdale ended in a crash involving an officer and a man suspected of driving under the influence, leaving three people injured and a man under arrest.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Fort Lauderdale Police officer was conducting a DUI roadside investigation along the 1600 block of West Broward Boulevard, at around 1:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials said a third car rear-ended the officer’s cruiser.

Three people, including the officer, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. They were transported to an area hospital and are expected to be OK.

The man driving the third car was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Authorities continue to investigate.

