OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash involving a white vehicle and a pickup truck left three people injured, including a child. The collision occurred near the 3500 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., Saturday. Oakland Park Fire Rescue and BSO deputies responded to the scene.

Emergency responders transported the three injured to an area hospital. The child and one adult were trauma alerted while the condition of the other person is unknown.

The BSO Traffic Homicide detectives have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.

