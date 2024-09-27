DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a car rolled over on Interstate Interstate 595 in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene in the westbound lanes of I-595 east of Southwest 137th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a vehicle was flipped on its side.

According to officials, there were five people that they were concerned about but only three needed to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for about 10 minutes following the initial crash.

Road rangers have since reopened the roadway but traffic delays are expected.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.