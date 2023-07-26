FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were transported to Broward Health Medical Center following a wrong-way crash in Oakland Park that, authorities said, may have been caused by a driver who was intoxicated.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a minivan and a white Audi sedan collided on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north Commercial Boulevard, at around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

“This operation is via FHP in reference to a vehicle that was going the wrong way, and is a head-on collision with another vehicle,” said a dispatcher on Broadcastify police scanner.

Video footage of the scene showed two cars with heavy front-end damage. Approximately an hour later, tow trucks arrived at the scene to clear the wreckage of the vehicles.

Oakland Fire Rescue crews transported the three patients to Broward Health Medical Center, where they appeared alert but in pain. They are all expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the female driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Pending the results of a blood test, she will be arrested if the results proved she was intoxicated at the the time of the crash.

