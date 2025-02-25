FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were hospitalized after a domestic disturbance resulted in a stabbing.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of Southwest Sixth Drive.

Upon arrival, two women and one man were found with stabbing wounds.

All three were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. The women were rushed with injuries that are life-threatening and the man has injuries that is not life threatening.

The subject fled the scene before officers arrived.

7News cameras captured several officers with long guns walking around the neighborhood, possibly looking for the subject.

An investigation into what led up to the stabbing is underway.

