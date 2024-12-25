MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was observed outside of a IHOP in Miramar as officers investigated reports of a triple shooting.

Police, told 7News, that they responded to multiple emergency calls about a shooting that happened just before after 1:30a.m.,Wednesday, at a IHOP located at 11032 Miramar Parkway.

“Shooting by Miramar Parkway and Red Road. Receiving two calls. Callers advised that someone got shot[…]About five or six rounds. Advised that subject ran that he had[…],” said a dispatcher over the Broadcastify police scanner. “And also showing another 10-20 of 11302 Miramar Parkway for the IHOP. Advised a female is outside, possibly injured about ten shots[…].”

Police said that there were three victims involved.

According to initial calls to police, some of these victims sustained traumatic injuries.

“There is a person on the floor. A lot of blood. Advising one or two people are also injured outside. Be advised we have one victim shot in the leg. We have two Black female with gun shot wounds. One shot in the head and one shot in the torso,” said a dispatcher over the Broadcastify police scanner.

They were all taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated.

At daybreak, evidence makers scattered the parking lot as police were still at the scene combing for clues.

Police towed away two cars which appeared to be riddled by bullets and had blood splatter on its side.

At this time, the victims’ conditions are unknown and their identities have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

