HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash led to a car fire in Hollywood.

The crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Sheridan Street and North 66th Avenue. The car caught fire following the crash.

Video from OnlyInDade showed the car engulfed in flames in the middle of the intersection.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, told 7News the woman inside the car was heading west on Sheridan Street and was attempting to make a left turn to head south when two motorcycles, heading east at a high speed, passed through the intersection. One of those motorcycles, carrying two people, crashing into the car.

“And then the two people were sent flying off the bike. The girl driving the car got out, had cuts and glass all over her arm and had half of her shirt burnt off. She was crying, she came over here, she was escorted away from the car so as to not get any further injuries,” the witness said. “I just think they were going too fast and she may have misjudged their speed or they may have misjudged the fact that she was trying to turn.”

The speeds of the motorcycles involved in the crash remains unknown.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue crews arrived to the scene around 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters quickly put out the car fire.

All three victims were taken to a local area hospital.

Witnesses said both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets when they crashed. They said the man on the bike appeared to be unresponsive while the woman on the bike seemed alert and upset.

Their exact conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials closed traffic in both directions while detectives worked to determine what led to the crash.

