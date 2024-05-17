CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were hospitalized after a tractor trailer overturned on the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near Atlantic Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles, including the trailer. The trailer was carrying a load of what appears to be garbage or construction debris.

The condition of the three individuals is not known but they were transported with minor injuries.

Due to the crash, the southbound lanes have been closed, and traffic has been diverted to the exit on Atlantic Boulevard.

