DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash in Deerfield Beach sent three people to the hospital, one of them in critical condition, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck along the 4100 block of Southwest Tenth Street, Friday night.

According to detectives, the 17-year-old driver of a 2020 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on the roadway when he lost control near Waterways Boulevard, at around 9 p.m.

Investigators said the motorist traveled across the curbed median and onto the westbound lanes, where he collided head-on with a 2008 Ford Fusion.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Toyota, the driver of the Ford and a passenger in one of the vehicles to Broward Health North for treatment

Detectives said the driver of the Ford, identified as Isaac J. Knowles, suffered critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

