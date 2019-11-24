3 hospitalized after shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after gunfire tore through a Hallandale Beach neighborhood.

Hallandale Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene located near Northwest Third Street and Fourth Avenue at around 10 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured a large police perimeter at the scene, as crime scene investigators searched for clues.

Fire rescue crews transported three men suffering from gunshot wounds to local hospitals.

Officials said two of the victims are in critical condition while one remains in stable condition.

“My nephew’s window got shot up and my neighbor’s car got shot up,” said a witness who lives in the area.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

