FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were hurt after a rollover wreck happened in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Avenue of the Arts, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, an SUV collided with a pickup, which caused the truck to overturn.

Firefighters had to extract one person from the pickup.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.