MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with their luxury vehicle being shot at and crashing into a home in Miramar.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News shows a Lamborghini SUV driving down a street and a white car pulling up next to it.

Flashes then go off from the passenger side of the white car before it speeds down the street. The Lamborghini then rolls through the stop sign without stopping.

Investigators said the SUV then crashed into a Miramar home.

According to Miramar Police, two men and a woman inside the Lamborghini were traveling west down Sunshine Boulevard when their vehicle was shot at, hitting everyone in the car and causing them to crash into a house a block away from where shots were fired.

“Listening to the ShotSpotter, it was quite rapid fire,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss.

The incident happened along the 2700 block of Sunshine Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“This is no way to wake up on a Sunday morning; it’s a chaotic scene. Hearing multiple shots in the middle of the night or in the wee hours of the morning is always disturbing,” said Moss.

Crime scene tape, evidence markers, and police officers were everywhere as residents saw their quiet neighborhood turn into a crime scene.

7News spoke with neighbors in the area on Sunday morning who didn’t want to go on camera due to fearing for their lives after hearing the gunshots.

“My mother did, actually; she said she thought it was fireworks at first, but then something just felt a little bit off,” said area resident Chery Cherr. “We’ve never experienced anything like that. Anyone here pretty much knows each other, so it’s a pretty tight-knit neighborhood.”

Authorities believe that the three victims were being followed to the area.

“We believe they may have been followed to the area,” said Moss. “They targeted this particular car for some reason; we’re trying to figure out why.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver and two passengers shot. Paramedics with Miramar Fire Rescue rushed all three victims to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in critical condition.

The Miramar neighborhood was taken over by police as they tried to piece together what happened.

While police did not share much about a suspect, they believe a white BMW was involved.

Police believe there is no threat to the neighborhood.

7News has reached out to Miramar Police for any updates on the victims’ conditions, as their investigation continues.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.