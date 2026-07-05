MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with their vehicle being shot at and crashing into a home in Miramar.

According to Miramar police, two men and a woman were driving west down Sunshine Boulevard when their Lamborghini was shot at, causing them to crash into a house a block away from where shots were fired.

“Listening to the ShotSpotter, it was quite rapid fire,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Sunshine Boulevard in Miramar just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“This is no way to wake up on a Sunday morning; it’s a chaotic scene. Hearing multiple shots in the middle of the night or in the wee hours of the morning is always disturbing,” said Chief Moss.

Crime scene tape and police officers were everywhere as residents saw their quiet neighborhood turn into a crime scene.

7News spoke with a neighbor in the area on Sunday morning who didn’t want to go on camera due to fearing for their lives after hearing the gunshots.

“My mother did actually; she said she thought it was fireworks at first, but then something just felt a little bit off,” said a neighbor. “We’ve never experienced anything like that. Anyone here pretty much knows each other, so it’s a pretty tight-knit neighborhood.”

Authorities believe that the three victims were being followed to the area.

“We believe they may have been followed to the area,” said Chief Moss.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver and two passengers shot. All three victims were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood by Miramar Fire Rescue. Police said they were taken in critical condition.

The Miramar neighborhood was taken over by police as they tried to piece together what happened.

While police did not share much about a suspect, they believe a white BMW was involved.

Police are investigating, but believe there is no threat to the neighborhood.

7News has reached out to Miramar Police for any updates.

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