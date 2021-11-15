FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men and a woman to the hospital after, officials said, they were injured when their grill caught fire during a barbecue in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Seventh Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the home.

Paramedics transported all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s burn unit. The woman is listed in critical condition, and the men’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.