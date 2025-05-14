HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were rescued and transported after a fire erupted in an apartment in Hollywood.

Officers responded to reports of an apartment fire along the 400 block of Ocean Drive early Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male with injuries asking for help.

Fire crews managed to get the fire under control while bringing two other occupants, a grandmother and child, from the window of the two-story apartment complex.

The father was able to escape from the structure on his own and is being treated at Memorial Regional for smoke inhalation burns.

The grandmother and child, however, suffered the most severe injuries. According to fire rescue, the juvenile and grandmother were transported as trauma alerts to Memorial Regional, with the child later being transported to Miami Burn Center.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the boy; however, neighbors believe he did not make it.

“Five people stay there,” one man said. “Three adults, two kids. Like I said, I don’t know what happened to the women. I just know what happened to the kid and the dad. The dad’s just fine; the little boy didn’t make it.”

Their conditions are currently unclear.

The Red Cross has been called to assist, as the fire has additionally left several other families displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

