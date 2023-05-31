TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash in Tamarac.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue, the collision took place near Northwest 75th Street and Pine Island Road, just before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said crews transported two adults to area hospitals hospital, one by air and another by ground. In addition, paramedics transported a juvenile to Broward Health Medical Center.

All three victims are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.