FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a violent overnight crash in Fort Lauderdale that shut down several blocks of a major roadway.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of West Broward Blvd and Seventh Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.

Less than two hours later, an aerial view of the crash captured the two vehicles involved with significant damage. It appears crews had to extricate the occupants of a white car involved in the wreck. A black sedan showed extensive front-end damage.

Officials said a fire engine was also struck after the initial impact. None of the firefighters on board were injured.

Paramedics transported the adult victims to the trarma center at Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

First responders have shut down Broward Boulevard in both directions between Seventh and Ninth avenues. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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