LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a car collided with a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy cruiser.

BSO and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of North State Road 7 and West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found several people hurt and paramedics transported them to Broward Health Medical Center. One was transported with serious injuries while the other two were transported with injuries that were not life threatening.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a BSO cruiser with its front end severely damaged and a white van with its doors open.

The road in the area has been reopened.

