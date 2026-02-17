A chaotic crash in Tamarac that involved a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle sent three people to the hospital, and witnesses said it was the result of a pursuit gone wrong.

BSO units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and West Prospect Road, just outside Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, just before midnight on Monday.

Cameras captured several mangled vehicles that have since been towed from the scene.

Witness Jared Fisher said he was working at a nearby 7-Eleven when he looked out the window and saw a BSO truck in pursuit of a car.

“The car that was getting chased went through the intersection — it passed through easily — and the cop behind him collided with a car that was making a left-hand turn,” he said. “And it was smashed up, messed up bad.”

Fisher said the impact left at least one vehicle damaged and overturned.

“You weren’t expecting anything like this to happen, but once it happened, it was very shocking; my blood pressure rose,” he said. “It was so loud, it had a big impact. We could hear it from inside the store.”

Surveillance video from inside a store shows multiple BSO vehicles racing through the intersection before they slow down and stop.

“When we stepped outside and heard the collision, we heard several cops came out and ran directly to the car and were screaming, ‘Are you OK? Are you all right?'” said Fisher. “That right there just raised the concern levels and made everything so intense.”

Fisher said dozens of deputies responded and shut down the intersection. It remained closed to traffic for hours before it was reopened.

Paramedics with Tamarac Fire Rescue transported three patients to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding this pursuit remain unknown. 7News has reached out to BSO for more information.

