3 hospitalized after boat blast at Lauderdale Marina

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat blast in Fort Lauderdale sent three people to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the Lauderdale Marina on Southeast 15th Street, Sunday afternoon.

Witness William Garland, a former firefighter, became a good Samaritan when, he said, he ran to the vessel to render aid after hearing the loud explosion.

“We rushed out there thinking it was our boat, which was actually right behind the boat that actually exploded,” he said. “It wasn’t our boat, thank God, but then we saw the victims.”

Garland said a woman and a child were among the victims.

“At that point it was just a matter of supporting the child, supporting the mother, calming them down,” he said.

Garland tended to the victims’ injuries until paramedics arrived.

Crews transported all three victims to Broward Health Medical Center. One woman suffered serious injuries, and the other two victims suffered minor injuries. They are all expected to be OK.

