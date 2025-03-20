POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is shaken up after deputies discovered three people dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check at a Pompano Beach home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called in for a wellness check at a home in Leisureville just off of Copans Wednesday night.

When they arrived, no one at the home answered the door, causing them to force their way in.

That is when they discovered three people dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

One neighbor told 7News a woman lived in the neighborhood with a few family members.

“It’s honestly shocking,” said one neighbor. “I just got a message that there were cops in the area, and I was being nosy at first, but then when I heard more about it, I realized that I knew them. So, hearing that I know is really shocking to me. Like, it’s not real. I grew up with this lady, so hearing that this is happening, I can’t believe it.”

Officials have since finished their investigation; however, the circumstances surrounding this incident, as well as the identities of the victims, remain unclear.

