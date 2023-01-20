FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The top three floors of the Broward County Courthouse were closed after inspectors found some cracks in the building.

The cracks were found late Thursday night, and employees were told not to enter the 18th, 19th and 20th floors.

Those floors contain mostly administrative offices, not public courtrooms.

A statement released by Broward County read as follows, “Currently, there are five individuals on-site evaluating the situation with support from other engineers in remote offices. Inspection of the building’s structure will continue through the weekend, and it is unknown at this time how long these floors will be closed. The rest of the Courthouse building is not impacted and is expected to remain operational.”

Broward County officials said the remainder of the courthouse was safe and was open all day, Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.