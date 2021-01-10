3 escape burning house in Cooper City; home declared total loss

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were able to escape fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a house in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the home, located on the corner of Southwest 50th Street and 89th Avenue, Sunday.

Firefghters were able to put out the flames.

7News cameras captured the heavily damaged interior of the home in the aftermath of the fire.

The three people inside the house were able to escape safely, but the property has been declared a total loss.

