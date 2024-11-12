HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of several pets after a house in Hollywood burst into flames.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the incident happened at a home located along the 2600 block of Arthur Street, Tuesday morning.

Area resident Pam Gregory said she saw the fire and called 911.

“It scared me to death, and I just knew 911, you know, just call them,” she said.

Firefighters fought the fierce flames and were able to swiftly extinguish the fire.

7Skyforce hovered above the severely charred home as crews went in and out of the home.

“A fast-moving fire here, 2612 Arthur Street,” said 7News reporter Ralph Rayburn.

The home belongs to a couple who were not home at the time of the fire.

One of the homeowners, Pat Tsetsakis, told 7News he was in the process of remodeling the house with plans to list it and sell it.

He had just left the home when he got the terrifying call from neighbors.

“It was scary because you know I’ve been working real hard to get it remodeled, and we were just about to list it this week.” said Tsetsakis.

The fire burned extensively throughout the home, at the time, a dog, two puppies, and a turtle were inside.

“When we arrived, we did see one of the firefighters, paramedic using an oxygen bottle, as he approached the cage that they brought out,” said Rayburn.

Crews reportedly used an oxygen mask to treat the dog, but all of the animals are expected to be OK.

Tsetsakis said having all his animals rescued and no one being injured is what’s most important.

“Yeah, they really did a good job. That was the one concern I had,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe was created to support the family and help them rebuild. If you would like to donate, click here.

