DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took an elderly woman to the hospital after her mobile home in Davie went up in flames, claiming the lives of her three dogs.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along Southwest Eighth Street and 132nd Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Flames were seen billowing out of the home, along with thick clouds of smoke.

Firefighters worked through the morning to contain the flames.

Beverly Murphy, 88, and her adult son, Reggie, were inside their home of 20 years sleeping when the fire broke out.

Speaking with 7News hours later, Murphy said the dogs woke them up after they began barking.

“The dog woke me up first. I normally wake up at that time, and then, all of a sudden, I got a whiff of smoke, and I thought ‘Something’s on fire, I can smell smoke,'” she said. “I got up, walked into the kitchen, and it was on fire. And then I yelled ‘fire’ to Reggie, and he came out of the bathroom, and we got out.”:

Those same dogs that woke her up are likely the reason she and her son were able to escape the burning home.

“I think I lost my three dogs,” she said.

Murphy said she owes her life to her dogs, who, unfortunately, did not survive the blaze.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she and her son are thankfully OK.

“I’m fine. I’ll survive. The house didn’t, unfortunately,” she said.

In the daylight, aerial video from 7Skyforce showed the house completely destroyed.

The structure was completely charred and everything inside burnt to ash, making it uninhabitable. The intense heat damaged the exterior of the next-door trailer as well.

Later in the day, Friday, the fire flared up once again, but firefighters were able to knock it down.

Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading into nearby properties.

Neighbors watched in awe as the thick smoke billowed.

“I walked outside to see the neighbors’ house was on fire,” said Destiny Tejada. “I mean, they’re mobile homes, so they can go up pretty quickly.”

While possessions can be replaced, the tragedy of losing three animals is not lost on this community.

“I have three dogs myself. She had three dogs, and it’s tragic that they didn’t make it,” said Tejada.

“I hate to see this. I’d like to know what happened,” said Steve Bucceri.

Murphy said she can’t imagine how the fire could have started.

“No candles, no lights on, no Christmas trees,” she said.

Murphy and her son are without a home, but volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the family as they work through this terrible time.

For now, Murphy and her son will stay with neighbors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

