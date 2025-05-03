POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been left without a place to call home after a house in Pompano Beach erupted in flames.

7News cameras captured charred walls, windows blown and a damaged roof at the home located along the 4100 block of Northeast 12th Terrace, Saturday afternoon.

The structure is still standing, but fire officials said the house is destroyed inside.

“There’s going to be a family displaced from the house. Conditions are unlivable at the time,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Dave Sheflin.

Speaking with 7News hours later, Rito Honore said he rents a room at the house, and the owner of the property woke him up.

“I was inside. She hit my door, ‘bam, bam, bam,”” he said. “I said, ‘What happened. She said, ‘No, I got fire, I got fire.’ She gave me a bucket.”

Together, Honore said, he and the owner of the house tried to take out the flames, but it was hard to breathe.

“The fire pushed me back, and it was a lot of smoke,” he said.

It was at that point when, Honore said, they had to get out.

“I’m happy to have made it outside,” said Honore.

Crews who battled the blaze said the fire was massive.

“Crews arrived to find heavy fire involvement inside the house,” said Sheflin. “They quickly applied their hose line, a quick attack in the house, and we saved about half the house. but the fire was well involved at the time.”

As for Honore, he said he’s lucky to be alive, but now he and two others are displaced.

“Yeah, it’s not good for me,” he said.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

