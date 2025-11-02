DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been displaced after a home went up in flames in Deerfield Beach.

Approximately 35 firefighters of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue responded to the area along Southwest Second Court and Second Avenue, Sunday morning.

While fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, various areas of the home were damaged by the smoke.

7News cameras captured burned parts of the exterior of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents with temporary housing and support services.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

