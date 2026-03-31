HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Ferocious flames tore through a mobile home park in Hallandale Beach, leaving three people without a home, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Royal Palm Mobile Home Park located at 42 Coconut Ave., across from Gulfstream Park , early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the fire started at around 4:45 a.m. Strong winds blowing from the east caused the flames to spread quickly.

First responders arrived to encounter heavy smoke and flames from one mobile home, as well as two neighboring homes affected.

Cellphone video provided to 7News captured residents watching the blaze from a safe distance.

A resident who identified herself as Hellen told 7News that the smoke was very thick and the flames shot very high. She said that a man lived by himself at the mobile home where the fire originated, adding there were many belongings around and inside the residence.

Firefighters cut through a fence to aggressively attack the flames.

Residents of this community said they were jolted awake.

“[There was] like a knock on my door from a cop saying that we had to evacuate, get whatever of value that we had,” said a woman.

Officials said approximately 40 firefighters responded to the scene. Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported.

After daybreak, drone video provided an aerial view of the extensive damage the mobile homes sustained. The home where the fire broke out was reduced to rubble.

Just before 9 a.m., two bulldozers arrived at the scene to demolish the homes impacted by the blaze.

For William, who owned the home where the fire started, seeing it torn down is heartbreaking. He said he was asleep inside when the flames ignited and was forced to break a window just to escape.

William described the tense moments when neighbors alerted him.

“They tell me, ‘fire, fire,’ and they’re shouting over there, but I broke the window by myself,” he said.

As the cleanup continues, the reality set in for those who call the area home.

“That’s sad, because that’s his home, and [William] lived by himself, and that made me, like, feel bad for him,” said Hellen.

In total, investigators said, three people were displaced. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting one of them.

Early Tuesday afternoon, crews with Florida Power & Light were seen at Royal Palm as they worked to restore electricity to some of the other mobile homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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