POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home went up in flames in Pompano Beach, leaving three people without a place to call home.

Pictures show the charred mess left behind at the home in the area of Par Drive and Golfview Boulevard after a fire sparked on Wednesday afternoon.

The residence was left badly charred.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting the people affected by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.