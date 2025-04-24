NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were detained after they were involved in a crash in North Lauderdale while fleeding from authorities, sending their vehicle into a canal, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Southwest 81st Avenue and West McNab Road, at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, BSO detectives tracked a vehicle as part of a narcotics investigation when the three subjects inside the vehicle fled.

At some point, detectives said, the driver lost control and crashed into two vehicles at the intersection, causing the subjects’ vehicle to go into a drainage canal located next to the intersection.

The three subjects fled on foot, but deputies quickly detained them.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene shortly after. A black sedan was seen with its driver’s side doors and trunk open in the middle of the intersection. The subjects’ vehicle was seen fully submerged in the canal.

The people inside the black sedan suffered minor injuries.

Deputies temporarily shut down the intersection while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

